Manipur DGP announces policy push to support sportspersons in police force

Manipur Director General of Police Mukesh Singh on October 1 said the department was considering new policy measures to recognise and support outstanding sportspersons among its personnel.

Singh made the announcement during a felicitation programme at the police headquarters for two Manipur athletes who won silver medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Additional SP (Sports), and Naorem Roshibina Devi, Deputy SP (Sports), were felicitated for their performances at the continental sporting event. Each athlete was presented with a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Congratulating the medal winners, Singh praised their dedication, perseverance and commitment to their respective disciplines. He said their achievements were a source of pride for Manipur Police, the state and the country, while also serving as an inspiration for young athletes.

The DGP stressed the need to identify and nurture emerging sporting talent and encourage young sportspersons to pursue excellence. He said the proposed policy initiatives would aim to recognise the achievements of athletes within the police force and encourage them to continue contributing to sports.

During an interaction with police officials, Chanu and Roshibina spoke about their sporting journeys, the challenges they had faced and their experiences at the Asian Games.

The felicitation programme also highlighted the role of the police force in supporting athletes and creating opportunities for personnel pursuing competitive sports.