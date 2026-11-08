Manipur DGP celebrates Diwali with IRB, CRPF personnel at Naranseina
Manipur DGP Mukesh Singh celebrated Diwali with 2nd IRB and CRPF personnel at Naranseina. The visit recognised jawans serving away from their families during the festive season.
- Senior officers accompanied Mukesh Singh during the November 8 battalion visit
- He received a Guard of Honour upon arriving at the unit
- A Bada Khana was organised for personnel during the festive gathering
Manipur Director General of Police Mukesh Singh on November 8 celebrated Diwali with personnel of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) stationed at Naranseina in Bishnupur district.
The DGP, accompanied by ADGP (L&O/AP) and DIG (AP-I), visited the battalion on November 8, 2026, where he was accorded a Guard of Honour upon arrival.
As part of the celebrations, a Bada Khana was organised for the personnel of the 2nd IRB and CRPF. The DGP and accompanying senior officers personally served food to the jawans and joined them in the festivities.
During the visit, Mukesh Singh also inaugurated a gym at the battalion unit.
The visit highlighted the spirit of camaraderie and unity among security personnel, while acknowledging the dedication of those serving away from their families during the festive season.
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