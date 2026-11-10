Manipur Director General of Police Mukesh Singh reviewed the law-and-order situation, internal security and policing activities in Tamenglong during a two-day visit to the hill district that concluded on November 10.

During his visit on Monday and Tuesday, Singh chaired a meeting with senior police officials to assess crime investigation, the disposal of pending cases and the overall functioning of the district police.

He also visited Tamenglong Police Station to inspect its functioning and infrastructure. The DGP further reviewed the ongoing construction of the district police headquarters, according to an official statement.

As part of the visit, Singh also chaired a joint meeting with representatives of the public, civil society organisations and tribal leaders at the headquarters of the 6 Assam Rifles Battalion.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order/Intelligence), the Deputy Commissioner, the Superintendent of Police of Tamenglong, and the Commandants of the 6 Assam Rifles and 5th Manipur Rifles, among other officials.

Discussions focused on law-and-order concerns, security issues and matters raised by local communities. The meeting stressed the need for closer coordination between security forces, the civil administration and local communities to maintain peace and stability in the district.

Tamenglong is predominantly inhabited by Naga communities, with smaller pockets of Kuki villages.