Manipur DGP Mukesh Singh reviews security in Jiribam, directs action against drug trafficking

Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Shri Mukesh Singh undertook a two-day visit to Jiribam district via National Highway 37 (NH-37) on October 9 and 10, 2026, to review security arrangements, inspect resettlement localities for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and assess the functioning of key police establishments.

During the visit, the DGP inspected IDP resettlement localities in Jiribam and Borobekra. He reviewed the prevailing security arrangements in the district in meetings with the Superintendent of Police (SP), Jiribam, the Commanding Officer of the 7th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), and senior officers of the Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Emphasising Jiribam’s strategic importance as the Eastern Gateway of Manipur, Mukesh Singh directed the concerned officers to strengthen security measures and remain vigilant against illicit activities. He specifically issued instructions to curb drug trafficking through the region, underlining the need for coordinated efforts among the security agencies operating in the district.

As part of his outreach during the tour, the DGP interacted with civil society organisation (CSO) leaders representing the Meitei, Hmar, Naga, Kuki and Paite communities at the District Police Headquarters in Jiribam. He appreciated their contributions towards maintaining peace and fostering cooperation among communities.

The interaction also highlighted the importance of engagement between the police and community representatives in sustaining peace and stability in the district.

Mukesh Singh also inspected the SP Office, the 7th IRB Battalion Headquarters, Jiribam Police Station and Borobekra Police Station during the two-day visit.

The visit focused on reviewing security preparedness, assessing police infrastructure and strengthening coordination among security forces and local stakeholders. The DGP’s directions included measures to address illicit drug trafficking, while his interaction with community leaders underscored the importance of collective efforts to maintain peace in Jiribam.