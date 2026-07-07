Manipur DGP orders tougher anti-extortion drive in Noney, faster case disposal

Manipur Director General of Police Mukesh Singh on July 7 instructed police officers to intensify action against extortion and expedite the investigation and disposal of pending cases during a review of policing and security arrangements in Noney district.

According to a police statement, Singh visited the Noney District Police Headquarters, where he reviewed the prevailing law and order situation, crime trends and the operational preparedness of the district police.

During the meeting, the DGP stressed the need to maintain law and order, strengthen anti-extortion operations and ensure the "prompt investigation and disposal of pending cases" through quality investigations. He also urged officers to remain proactive in curbing extortion activities.

Singh later visited the CRPF camp at Lamdangmei to assess the security situation in the district's fringe areas. He also chaired a coordination meeting with commanding officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed in Noney.

The review focused on security arrangements along National Highway-37, with "special emphasis" placed on ensuring adequate security for the movement of essential commodities on the Imphal-Jiribam route.

The DGP also met civil society representatives from Noney, assuring them of the district police's full cooperation and appealing for continued public support in maintaining law and order and promoting lasting peace, the statement added.