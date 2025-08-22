Manipur DGP reviews security in Tengnoupal, Thoubal; backs anti-drug, law & order measures

Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh visited Tengnoupal and Thoubal districts to assess the law-and-order situation, interact with officers, and encourage police personnel engaged in frontline duties.

At Moreh Police Station, the DGP met police and commando personnel, urging them to stay motivated in their service. He also interacted with community-based organisations in Moreh before proceeding to Tengnoupal Police Station and the district headquarters, where he lauded the efforts of the force in maintaining law and order and combating the drug menace. Singh further held discussions with Assam Rifles officials on the security situation in the border district, including measures related to border fencing.

During his visit to Thoubal, the state police chief reviewed ongoing law and order challenges, case investigations, and anti-drug operations in a meeting with senior district officers, including officers-in-charge of various police stations. The DGP’s outreach, officials said, was aimed at reinforcing security coordination and recognising the commitment of personnel working under difficult circumstances.

Meanwhile, security forces continued search operations and area domination in vulnerable fringe areas across districts. Movement of 130 vehicles carrying essential items along National Highway-37 was facilitated under tight security cover, with convoys deployed in sensitive stretches to ensure safe passage.

As part of routine enforcement, 115 checkpoints were set up across hill and valley districts. Police detained one person during these operations.