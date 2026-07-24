Manipur DGP reviews border security in Moreh, orders intensified operations against anti-national elements

Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Singh on July 24 reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness in Tengnoupal district, directing security forces to intensify operations against anti-national elements and strengthen coordination along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Accompanied by the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), the DGP visited the Tengnoupal District Police Office, where he assessed policing arrangements and the overall security scenario in the border district.

During his interaction with district police officers, Singh stressed the need for sustained operations against anti-national elements, speedy investigation of criminal cases, intensified anti-drug drives, recovery of illegal arms and ammunition, and close coordination among all security agencies to maintain peace and stability.

In Moreh, the DGP met representatives of various communities, including the Tamil, Kuki, Nepali and Meitei Pangal communities, as well as members of civil society organisations, to discuss the prevailing security situation in the strategically important border town.

He also held meetings with the Commandants of the 36 Assam Rifles and 3 Assam Rifles, along with officers of the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Commandos. The discussions focused on operational preparedness, border management and inter-agency coordination, with the DGP emphasising the need for continued synergy among all security forces.

As part of his visit, Singh inspected security arrangements at Gate No. 1 and Gate No. 2 of the Moreh international border crossing to review deployment and surveillance measures.

On his return journey, the DGP visited Kwatha village, where he interacted with Meitei residents as well as personnel of the District Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles stationed in the area.

The visit underscored the commitment of the Manipur Police and other security agencies to strengthening border security, enhancing coordination among forces and ensuring lasting peace and public safety in the border region.