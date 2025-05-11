Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) conducted a two-day visit to Ukhrul district, a move taken to assess the law and order situation and review security preparations for the upcoming Shirui Festival, scheduled to be held from May 20 to 24.

During the visit, the DGP inspected key police establishments, including the offices of the Superintendent of Police, Ukhrul Police Station, Litan Police Station, and the 6th Manipur Rifles Battalion Headquarters.

He chaired a high-level security meeting with district police officials and also held discussions with officers from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles to coordinate security strategies.

The DGP also toured all major festival venues, where cultural programs and public events are set to take place. He interacted with ground-level officers, reviewed on-site arrangements, and issued detailed briefings to ensure smooth and secure conduct of the festival.

Emphasizing a coordinated approach, the DGP directed all security agencies to work closely for the peaceful celebration of Shirui Festival 2025.