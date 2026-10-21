Manipur Director General of Police Mukesh Singh on October 21 visited violence-hit Kamjong district to strengthen coordination among security forces and facilitate the restoration of peace between the Naga and Kuki communities, officials said.

Accompanied by senior police officers, Singh interacted with district police personnel and reviewed the prevailing law and order situation. He also chaired a joint security coordination meeting with representatives of the Assam Rifles and the Border Security Force (BSF), according to an official statement.

The visit came amid fresh violence in the district, where unidentified militants allegedly torched several houses at Khoikai Kuki village earlier on Wednesday.

Last week, 15 houses belonging to members of the Kuki community were allegedly set on fire by armed militants at Chassad village. A Kuki civilian was killed and four others sustained bullet injuries in the attack.

The district has also witnessed deadly violence targeting the Naga community. On September 24, four Tangkhul Naga civilians were allegedly shot dead by militants at Pilong village. Naga organisations and local MLA L Keishing had alleged that Kuki militants from across the border were responsible for the killings.

During his visit, the DGP and senior officers also met representatives of Kuki and Naga civil society organisations and heard their concerns over the prevailing situation.

The police assured the groups of all possible support and assistance to facilitate the restoration of peace and normalcy in the district, the statement said.

The latest incidents have underscored the continuing security challenges in Kamjong, where successive attacks on villages and civilians have heightened tensions between the two communities.

