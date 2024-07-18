The ongoing crisis at Dhanamanjuri University may reach a conclusion today as authorities are set to announce the names of the new Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, and Controller of Examinations.

As per reports, the Emergency Meeting of the Syndicate of Dhanamanjuri University is being scheduled at 11.00 AM of July 18 at the Conference Hall of Dhanamanjuri University.

The meeting will be held to discuss for the declaration of results of recruitment of various posts (teaching and non-teaching) in the Dhanamanjuri University.

Earlier on July 17, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Manipur unit voiced its support for the ongoing hunger strike by students of Dhanamanjuri University, aimed at addressing the staffing crisis at the institution. Representatives from the NSUI Manipur Unit have joined the protest, now relocated to the community hall of Thangmeiband Meisnam Leikai to increase public awareness.



Also Read: Manipur NSUI unit backs Dhanamanjuri University students’ hunger strike, demands appointment of regular staff

Previously held at the university's administration block, the protest was moved to the community hall to draw more attention to the critical issues facing the university.

NSUI National Secretary Mohamad Kabi Rahman highlighted the hardships faced by DMU students due to the lack of essential staff and affirmed that the protest would persist until their demands are met.

The hunger strike, which began on July 9, demands the appointment of a regular vice chancellor, registrar, controller of examinations, and other necessary teaching and non-teaching staff to address the university's administrative and educational deficiencies.

