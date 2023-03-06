The students of Dhanamanjuri University (DMU) in Manipur launched a massive agitation on March 6, storming the administration block of the varsity to demand fulfillment of their long-standing demands. The situation turned violent as the police tried to control the mob, resulting in students being beaten up.

The students were protesting against the lack of basic facilities, including faculty, at the university. They demanded that the faculty be classified between undergraduate and postgraduate categories. According to N Rikesh, vice president of DMU-Post Graduate Students Union, the authorities have been neglecting their demands for a long time, putting their careers at stake.

The absence of basic requirements to run a university has made it impossible for DMU to maintain its academic calendar, added Rikesh. He warned that the students would continue to launch an intensive form of agitation if the state government remains indifferent to their demands.

During the protest, the agitators demanded the resignation of the Vice Chancellor, the maintenance of the academic calendar, and the fulfillment of their demands to ensure the future of the students.

It should be noted that the students of DMU have been protesting from time to time to demand the fulfillment of their basic requirements to make the university a full-fledged institution. The recent violent protest has once again brought to the fore the dire need for the authorities to address the demands of the students and ensure that their academic future is secure.