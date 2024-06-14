Students of Dhanamanjuri University staged a protest agitation on June 13 disagreeing over the mode of semester examination.

The irate protesters set burnt-down benches and desks in front of the administration block of varsity.

During the agitation, the protesters demanded to appoint a new vice-chancellor, and registrar of the university and conduct a semester examination that was scheduled to be held in December 2023 in online mode.

Speaking to the media one of the students said that the December 2023 semester exam has been delayed because of the ongoing crisis. The authority of the university and the student community had discussed several issues in connection with conducting the said semester examination. However, authorities allegedly tried to adopt the mode of examination against the wish of the student community.



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They want an online mode of examination for all students. However, the authority concerned doesn’t bother our demand, the protester said.

“There’s inconsistency as department level exams are being decentralized,” added while highlighting the differing treatment of students required to write exams offline versus online from designated centres at DC offices.

The students union of the varsity has issued a stern warning of impending agitation if their demands are not fulfilled.

The agitation of the students escalated in front of the administrative building, police force was deployed to quell protesting students at the administrative block.