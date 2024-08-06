Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on August 6, stated that members of the Manipuri diaspora in Bangladesh are safe.

This news comes as a relief to many in Manipur who have been concerned about their relatives and community members abroad.

"Mr Sudhir from Bangladesh has informed that all the Meiteis, Meitei-Pangals and Bishnupriyas are safe," Singh stated.

He added that the government would take necessary steps to support the Manipuri community in Bangladesh.

"It’s good to hear that they are safe and sound and I pray to the almighty for their safety. The Government will do whatever possible for the Manipuri Diaspora in Bangladesh," he wrote on the microblogging site X.