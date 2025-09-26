Manipur: Directorate of CAF&PD warns against illegal sale of petroleum products in residential areas

The Directorate of CAF&PD has issued a stern warning against the illegal sale of petroleum products in residential areas, following complaints of unauthorised fuel dispensing in Imphal East and Thoubal districts.

Speaking at a press conference held today at the DIPR Conference Hall, Officer on Special Duty (Petroleum Oil Lubricant), Haobam Bobby, said that some individuals have been operating petrol and diesel dispensers from their homes, selling fuel illegally. The directorate has issued a 15-day deadline to those involved to immediately cease such activities, failing which legal action will be initiated.

Bobby emphasised that, under the Explosives Act, anyone dealing with petroleum products must hold a valid license from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). He noted that unlicensed fuel dispensing in residential areas is extremely hazardous, posing risks of fire and explosions. “Even using mobile phones near such fuel dispensers could trigger accidents,” he added.

The officer further stated that unauthorised fuel sales violate the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980, and offenders will face strict legal penalties. He also confirmed that CAF&PD will conduct strict monitoring of petroleum product sales and storage, including Motor Spirit (petrol) and High-Speed Diesel (diesel), to ensure compliance with licensing regulations.

Bobby urged the public not to engage in or support such illegal activities, highlighting the serious safety and legal risks involved.