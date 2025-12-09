Manipur: Displaced families face severe housing crisis at Leimaram Waroiching resettlement site

Seven houses lie completely flattened, and most others require near-total reconstruction at the Leimaram Waroiching resettlement site, where displaced families recently returned after 2.7 years, according to a report submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur District.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has called for an urgent reassessment of rehabilitation support following a survey of conditions at the site. The report reveals that prolonged displacement and exposure to severe weather have left the majority of homes requiring "70-80% renovation or reconstruction to make them inhabitable."

Sanitation facilities present an equally critical concern. The survey found that many houses have either no toilets or unusable ones, creating serious hygiene risks for returning families.

"Given that each house has suffered different degrees of damage, a house-wise survey and assessment is essential to estimate appropriate amounts based on current market rates," the report states. COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba argues that standard assistance provided to families remains "insufficient to carry out even minimum repairs."

The organisation has also raised concerns about security arrangements at the settlement. Presently, strict checks are conducted on returning civilians, visitors and aid workers at the village entrance. During a recent visit, COCOMI's team experienced "significant delays due to entry checks and even group photographing."

The report suggests relocating security deployment to the border area between Kuki and Meitei settlement zones rather than the village entrance, arguing this would "maintain broader security while reducing hardship for innocent civilians."

COCOMI has requested immediate house-by-house damage assessment, revised compensation packages reflecting actual reconstruction costs, prioritised toilet facility construction, and review of the current security deployment strategy.

The Deputy Commissioner, who chairs the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Committee of Internally Displaced Persons, has been assured of the organisation's "full cooperation in coordinating with the village, assessing damages, and providing any assistance required."

The resettlement at Leimaram Waroiching marks one of several attempts to return displaced populations to their original homes following the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur in May 2023.