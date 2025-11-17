Manipur displaced people to protest against Sangai festival launch amid resettlement delay

Internally displaced persons living in relief camps across Imphal Valley districts plan to demonstrate on November 20 against the state government's decision to hold the 10-day Sangai Tourism Festival, beginning November 21.

Rajendra Singh, vice-chairman of the Committee of Protection of Meitei People, said authorities should prioritise resettling displaced communities before staging the annual event. Speaking to reporters on Monday, he questioned the government's focus.

"The Manipur government is going to organise the annual Sangai tourism festival after two years. It will be better if the event is organised after the resettlement of the IDPs and free movement on the highways," Singh said.

He highlighted broken assurances regarding rehabilitation timelines. "We had been assured that IDPs would be resettled before December. But hardly any step has been taken in that direction. Our appeal to all is to support us (IDPs) in this boycott."

The festival returns following a two-year suspension caused by ethnic violence that erupted in 2023. Preparations are now underway at Hapta Kangjeibung, the primary venue, where additional state and central security forces have been stationed.

The protests reflect growing frustration amongst displaced populations who remain in temporary accommodation whilst the state moves forward with tourism promotion activities. (With inputs from PTI)