Manipur's violence-hit people hold demonstration near Raj Bhavan seeking to return home

Hundreds of people displaced by ethnic violence in Manipur staged a protest near the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Sunday, calling for the right to return to their homes. The demonstrators, who have been living in relief camps since violence erupted in May 2023, gathered from Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts.

Their protest coincided with the ongoing Sangai tourism festival, which the group views as insensitive given their continued displacement.

Protesters held placards with messages such as "Displaced lives matter", "people boycott Sangai festival", "rights first tourism later", and "ensure our fundamental rights". These slogans reflected frustration with what they see as government inaction regarding their resettlement and fundamental rights.

Police reported that security forces halted the protesters about 200 metres from the Raj Bhavan, near Kangla Gate. Prevented from advancing further, the demonstrators redirected their rally towards the Uripok area in Imphal West district.

The demonstration is the latest in a series of actions by internally displaced persons (IDPs) since the Sangai Festival began on 21 November. Protesters and their supporters argue that celebrating the festival while thousands remain unable to return home sends the wrong message about the situation in Manipur.

Irom Abung Meitei, a displaced person from Churachandpur district, stated, "The displaced people gathered here today to stage a protest due to mounting frustration towards the government. The Sangai festival is being held by claiming normalcy while ignoring the plights of the displaced persons."

He added, "... we will take our protests further in the coming days by not returning to relief camps." The remarks underscore the determination among some displaced people to maintain public pressure until their demands are addressed.

Clashes between IDPs and security forces have occurred multiple times since the festival's start, highlighting rising tensions over the government's assertion of restored normalcy. Civil society organisations have supported the view that the government should prioritise the rights and resettlement of displaced persons before focusing on tourism and public celebrations.

More than 260 people have lost their lives and thousands have been forced from their homes since violence broke out between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis in May 2023. Many continue to live in relief camps across the region.