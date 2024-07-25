The Manipur government has distributed Rs 29.65 lakh in financial assistance to 300 beneficiaries for their children's education.

The funds were disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during an event at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh presided over the "Distribution of Benefits and Launching of Books" ceremony, jointly organised by the Department of Sericulture and the Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board.

The event, which falls under the purview of the Department of Skills, Labour, Employment & Entrepreneurship, highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to support the state's workforce.

"As we distribute these benefits, we reaffirm our commitment to the welfare and development of our hardworking people," CM Singh stated in a tweet following the event.