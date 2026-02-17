Manipur: District-level training for Census 2027 begins in Senapati

A three-day district-level training programme on House Listing and Housing Census (HLO) for Census 2027 commenced at the Conference Hall of the Manipur Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Senapati district.

The training is being conducted under the supervision of the Principal Census Officer, Senapati, and organised jointly by the Directorate of Census Operations, Manipur and the District Administration.

Deputy Commissioner and Principal Census Officer Mamoni Doley, IAS, addressed the participants and highlighted the importance of the census exercise. She noted that the 16th Census, originally scheduled for 2021, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She stressed the need for proper coordination among Sub-Divisional Officers and staff for the smooth conduct of Census 2027.

The training sessions are being led by officials from the Directorate of Census Operations, Manipur. The curriculum includes an introduction to Census 2027, roles and responsibilities of census functionaries, legal provisions, fund management, manpower planning, publicity activities, and key census procedures and definitions.

Participants are also receiving hands-on training on the Census Management and Monitoring System, including user registration and module operations.

The programme is attended by district-level officers, Sub-Divisional Officers, and staff involved in the upcoming census exercise.