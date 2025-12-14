Manipur: District-level vendor development programme under RAMP concludes in Churachandpur

A two-day District Level Vendor Development Programme (VDP) cum Product Exhibition, organised under the Rising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme, was successfully concluded on Sunday, December 14 at the Synod Conference Hall, IB Road, Churachandpur. The programme was conducted under the aegis of the District Industries Centre (DIC), Churachandpur, with the objective of strengthening the capabilities of local vendors and entrepreneurs.

The initiative focused on enhancing vendor competence, improving compliance awareness, and boosting overall performance of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the district. Various technical and knowledge-sharing sessions were held during the two-day programme to equip entrepreneurs with practical insights into business growth and market integration.

Resource persons including Dr. R. Sanga, Proprietor of Thangching Herbals Enterprises; Shri T. Hauzel, Assistant Director, MSME; Shri P.C. Lalnunpuia, Lead District Manager, Churachandpur and Pherzawl; and Shri John Hauzel, General Manager, DIC Churachandpur and Pherzawl, addressed participants on key topics. These included market access for MSMEs, linkage with Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), buyers and procurement agencies, compliance and quality support, digital onboarding, and promotion of One District One Product (ODOP) and local sector products.

The successful conduct of the programme was facilitated by Lheineiting Touthang, Resource Person; Seikhongam Touthang, Consultant; and Lalhmangaizuali, Accountant, DIC, who served as mobilisers for the event.

As part of the exhibition, 17 entrepreneurs from diverse sectors showcased their products through dedicated stalls. The exhibits featured items from food processing, handloom and handicrafts, dry floriculture, Van Dhan Vikas Kendra (VDVK) products, and more. Over 60 participants, including local entrepreneurs, took part in the programme, displaying a wide range of products such as handloom items, pickles, handicraft jewellery, and traditional ornaments.

The programme concluded on a positive note with the distribution of certificates to participating entrepreneurs by the officials, reaffirming the district administration’s commitment to nurturing MSMEs and promoting local entrepreneurship.