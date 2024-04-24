In a significant development, the District Magistrate/DC of Kangpokpi, Manipur, has issued an order suspending heavy vehicular traffic on a minor bridge situated between Sapermeina and Koubru Laikha on NH-02. This decision comes in response to a recent bomb explosion near the area, with the order, bearing reference number DC(KPI)1/1/L&O/2016, taking immediate effect and continuing until further notice.

The directive aims to prevent potential mishaps and ensure the safety of commuters and the general public. According to the order, all types of heavy vehicles are prohibited from using the bridge, located at existing Ch.287-370 of NH-39 (New NH-02). However, light unloaded and light passenger vehicles are allowed to pass through under strict regulation.

To enforce the order, the Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi, will oversee traffic regulation from Sapermeina to Koubru Laikha until the completion of alternate route work. Additionally, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Saitu-Gamphazol, will be stationed at the location to coordinate and oversee actions until further instructions are issued.

Furthermore, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is expected to deploy a team for restoration and alternate route work.

The order, issued on April 24, 2024, under the seal and signature of the District Magistrate, highlights the administration's proactive measures to ensure public safety and address potential risks associated with heavy vehicle movement on the bridge.

Prior to this directive, a powerful explosion occurred along National Highway-2 near Saparmeina in Kangpokpi district late at night around 12.25 am on April 23. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties from the explosion, but the highway suffered significant damage, with three large craters forming, causing disruptions for commuters. Restrictions have been imposed on the movement of heavy vehicles on the highway as a result.

Meanwhile, local tribal bodies have condemned the attack and have called for an emergency meeting to discuss further actions in response to the incident.