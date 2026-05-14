Manipur districts grind to halt amid shutdowns over church leaders' killings

Normal life came to a standstill across several districts of Manipur on Thursday, May 14, as shutdowns called by Kuki Zo and Naga organisations disrupted transport, businesses and public services following the killing of three church leaders and a civilian in separate incidents a day earlier.

Government offices reported low attendance, while schools and colleges remained shut in the worst-hit districts of Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Chandel. Markets remained deserted, and public transport was largely off the roads as community groups enforced shutdowns in protest against the killings.

The strongest impact was seen in Kangpokpi district, where the Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body representing Kuki tribes in the state, announced a 48-hour shutdown beginning Thursday midnight. The organisation condemned the killing of three Thadou church leaders near Kotlen village on Wednesday morning and demanded justice.

Protesters blocked business establishments and suspended vehicular movement along National Highway-2, a crucial route connecting Imphal with Dimapur. The highway disruption affected the movement of goods and passenger vehicles through the district.

Tension also escalated in Churachandpur district after the Zomi Students' Federation-General Headquarters declared an indefinite shutdown in town areas from Wednesday evening. Commercial establishments remained closed, while roads wore a deserted look through the day.

Meanwhile, the Chandel Naga People's Organisation enforced a separate shutdown in Chandel district after a Naga man was killed in neighbouring Noney district on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, Wilson Thanga and his wife were returning to their home in Dolang village in a four-wheeler when suspected militants attacked them. Thanga died on the spot, while his wife sustained injuries.

The fresh incidents have added to the continuing unrest in Manipur, where ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023 has left at least 260 people dead and displaced thousands from their homes.