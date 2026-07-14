Manipur: DMCC condemns Kanto Sabal arson, seeks probe into security response

The Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) has strongly condemned the arson attack at Kanto Sabal in Manipur's Imphal West district, where at least six houses belonging to Meitei families were allegedly set ablaze on July 11. The organisation described the incident as a targeted act of violence and called for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack and the response of security agencies.

In a statement, the DMCC alleged that the houses were torched during a protest march by alleged Kuki miscreants. It claimed that the incident occurred within close proximity of the Indian Army's 57 Mountain Division headquarters at Leimakhong and a Punjab Regiment camp, raising concerns over the effectiveness of security arrangements in the area.

The organisation said videos and eyewitness accounts purportedly showed the alleged perpetrators fleeing from the area despite the presence of nearby security establishments. It questioned why the security forces failed to prevent the attack or immediately apprehend those responsible. DMCC also referred to the unresolved disappearance of Meetei civilian Kamal Babu from the same area last year, alleging that it reflected broader concerns over security.

Among the houses destroyed was reportedly that of former Indian footballer Laitonjam Sanathoi. The committee described the incident as a reminder of the large-scale violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, during which hundreds of Meetei houses were destroyed.

The DMCC further criticised the conduct of security personnel during the visit of Inner Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam to the affected area, alleging that he and local residents were prevented from accessing the site. It also alleged that security personnel used tear gas and lathi charge against Meetei and Naga residents who were attempting to extinguish the fire, instead of facilitating rescue efforts.

The organisation also expressed dissatisfaction with the remarks of Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, alleging that his statements amounted to a justification of the incident. It urged both the Chief Minister and the Home Minister to resign if they failed to fulfil their constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property.

Raising concerns over the broader security situation, the DMCC alleged that military operations disproportionately targeted Meetei-inhabited areas while armed attacks originating from Kuki-dominated regions received comparatively limited action. It also questioned the implementation of the disarmament process, claiming that while Meetei groups surrendered weapons following the Governor's appeal, several Kuki militant groups operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement had publicly refused to lay down arms.

The committee alleged that this disparity had deepened mistrust among sections of the population and called for the immediate dismantling and disarmament of all militant groups operating in the state. It also demanded an explanation from the authorities regarding the security response during the Kanto Sabal incident, restoration of law and order, and stronger measures to ensure the safety of civilians.

Reiterating its solidarity with the affected families, the DMCC urged the government to conduct a thorough investigation, hold those responsible accountable, and implement effective security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.