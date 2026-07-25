Manipur: DMU and Miranda House formalise collaboration to strengthen higher education and research

Dhanamanjuri University (DMU), Imphal, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Miranda House, University of Delhi, marking a significant step towards strengthening academic collaboration and expanding institutional engagement at the national level.

The MoU was signed during a ceremony held at the Miranda House campus in Delhi in the presence of DMU Vice Chancellor, Miranda House Principal Prof. Bijayalaxmi Nanda, DMU Registrar, a Dean of DMU, Dr Geetanjali Elangbam of the Department of Botany, Miranda House, along with faculty members, officials from both institutions, and representatives of the Manipur government.

Alongside the MoU, the two institutions also exchanged a Letter of Intent (LoI) between DMU and the Department of Botany at Miranda House to promote collaboration in botanical research, environmental studies, and sustainable practices. The proposed partnership will support joint field studies, resource sharing, and specialised workshops in these areas.

According to the institutions, the collaboration is aimed at creating a structured framework for academic cooperation between Manipur and the national capital. The MoU provides for joint academic programmes, faculty exchange, student mobility, and interdisciplinary research initiatives, while enhancing opportunities for innovation, knowledge sharing, and institutional development.

The partnership is expected to strengthen DMU's national academic presence by providing its students and faculty with broader opportunities for research collaboration, academic exchange, and capacity building.