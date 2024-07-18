The Syndicate of Dhanamanjuri University (DMU) today resolved to declare the long-awaited results for key teaching and non-teaching staff positions, addressing a primary demand of the student community.

Gyan Prakash, Commissioner of Higher Education and Acting Vice-Chancellor of DMU, confirmed the decision post-meeting. "The syndicate has agreed, so we will be declaring the results hopefully by this evening," he announced.

The syndicate meeting also addressed the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor. Prakash stated that a list of qualified professors would be forwarded to the select committee, which will recommend the final candidate for the VC position.

In addition to staff recruitment, Prakash announced that the sixth-semester examinations would be conducted shortly, with results expected by August 20. He acknowledged the delays caused by a shortage of non-teaching staff but assured that corrective measures were underway.

Addressing the ongoing student protests and hunger strikes, Prakash urged students to cease their activities and return to their studies, emphasizing that their demands were being met.

However, the Student Union of Dhanamanjuri University remains resolute. At the protest site, DMU Student Union President Takhellambam Dijen declared that the hunger strike would continue until the appointment letter for the new VC is issued. He credited the strong student movement for the progress achieved.