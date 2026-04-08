Manipur doctor condemns killing of two children in Bishnupur, urges stronger protection measures

A paediatric specialist has strongly condemned the killing of two young siblings in a suspected militant attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, calling for urgent steps to ensure civilian safety across the state.

Dr Taorem Yaikhomba expressed “deep resentment” over the incident at Tronglaobi, which occurred in the early hours of 7 April and resulted in the deaths of two children. He described the attack as “very unfortunate” and urged authorities to act decisively to prevent a recurrence.

Addressing the media, the doctor said the government “should take up all possible effort not to recur such a horrific incident” and emphasised the need to restore conditions in Manipur where citizens can live safely and peacefully.

“As a paediatrician working for years, I am really disheartened by the Tronglaobi incident,” he said, highlighting the emotional toll on families. “Parents can’t live peacefully when their children get even a minor injury or suffer from a fever. It is beyond my imagination how the parents of deceased children in Tronglaobi will go through.”

He urged the authorities to “take appropriate action of this incident”, stressing that accountability and preventive measures were essential.

Referring to earlier violence, Dr Yaikhomba recalled the Jiribam killings in November 2024, in which three women and three children lost their lives. He noted that despite children being regarded as the future of the nation, several young lives have been lost in distressing circumstances over recent months.

“Recently, one internally displaced child was murdered, yet again yesterday again two innocent life were lost while sleeping,” he said, underlining a pattern of repeated tragedies.

He reiterated that the government must take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the protection of vulnerable populations, particularly children.