An indefinite shutdown of all health institutions under Manipur Health Services (MHS) called by All Manipur Health Services Doctors (AMHSDA) from February 14 has paralysed the state health department.

The association resolved to continue their protest until the state government serve written assurance on fulfilment of their pending demands.

Speaking to India Today NE, the general secretary of AMHSDA, Dr Lolee P Mao said that the state government had promised to fulfil their demand in principle several times. But they never turn their words into action which resulted in them losing the trust they have in to state government.

As such the ongoing total shutdown strike will continue until the written assurance is made.

He said that strikes are continuing in full swing in all the districts of Manipur. The agitation impacted more in hill districts as in valley Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences doesn't include in the agitations.

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Meanwhile, health minister, Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh urged protestors to withdraw the agitation. He said that the state government is thoroughly evaluating their demand to fulfil it at the earliest.

A statement issued on February 13 by the AMHSDA and signed by its general secretary, Lolee P. Mao, stated that the long-standing eight charter of demands was reduced to only four demands on November 14, 2022, at the request of the government.



It stated that the four demands included a time-bound or time-scale promotion, an extension of the doctor's retirement age to 65 years for administrative positions, NPA in accordance with the 7th Central Pay Commission as of January 1, 2016, and a significant modification to the out-of-date MHS rules from 1982.