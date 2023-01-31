Condemning the state government for not materialising their demand even after launching series of agitation, All Manipur Health Services Doctors’ Association (AMHSDA) reiterated to remain firm with their protest and relaunched agitation in a more intensive way.

Addressing media in a press conference held at Manipur Press Club on January 31 general secretary of AMHSDA, Lolee P Mao said that AMHSDA is one of the biggest organized Gazette bodies in Manipur with an membership of around 1300-1400. But unfortunately, the state government failed to listen to their “legitimate demands” that was put forward from last two years. But still, the state government remain deaf with their demand.

He further said that the state government only consider their service as essential but don’t bother for their wellbeing. Condemning such action of the state government, they will continue their movement until and unless it is served.

He informed that the main four demand are time bound promotion, extension of superannuation age of specialist and non-specialist doctors to 65 years as administrative post as per the declaration of prime minister Narendra Modi, Inclusion of NPA in the basic pay with effect from January 1 of 2016 as per 7th central pay commission and major amendments of outdated MHS Rules 1982.



They had relaunched open agitation on November 1, 2022 by putting black badge, peaceful sit-in protest, mass casual leave, relay hunger strike. On November 14, 2022 additional chief secretary requested to reduce their demand to four and they did it. Even OPD closure agitation was suspended in keeping view of Manipur Sangai festival that conducted in the month of November, he added.

He also said that concerned minister had assured to discuss their demand in cabinet meeting. However, the matter was excluded in recently conducted cabinet which is very unfortunate. The state government playing delaying tactic in their demand is unfortunate despite the fact that doctors are regarded as essential services.

It is worth mentioning that the initial charter of demands included demands for the creation of a director general and two more directors namely Public Health and Medical Education; any MHS doctor eligible to the highest post i.e. director by virtue of seniority; abide strictly by the transfer and posting policy 2017; and provision of risk and difficult areas posting allowances.