Manipur doctors spotlight India’s surgical legacy on World Plastic Surgery Day

World Plastic Surgery Day was observed at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on July 15, focusing on the growing importance of plastic surgery in modern medicine and India’s historic contributions to the field.

The event began with a tribute to Sushruta, the ancient Indian physician often credited as the 'father of plastic surgery'. Active in the 6th century BCE in Varanasi, Sushruta is known for early surgical techniques, including nasal reconstruction—a practice rooted in the social punishments of that era.

Speaking at the event, Prof Akoijam Ibohal Singh, head of the Plastic Surgery Department at RIMS, emphasised that the speciality has evolved significantly from its ancient roots. He pointed out that what began as a reconstructive response to injury and disfigurement has now grown into a multifaceted discipline, including both life-restoring procedures and cosmetic enhancements.

Prof Ibohal also noted that RIMS has kept pace with advancements in plastic surgery. "We have modern equipment and trained specialists capable of handling complex cases. Despite the rising demand, our team continues to deliver quality care," he said, citing several successful surgeries performed at the institute.

He further highlighted that while reconstructive surgery remains the core of the discipline, helping patients with trauma, burns, and congenital deformities, cosmetic procedures are gaining prominence, particularly in urban areas.

The programme also included the distribution of aids to patients recovering from post-burn deformities, supported by the Rotary Club of Imphal. Treated patients were honoured, and plastic surgeons from across Manipur were felicitated for their contributions.

The event saw participation from leading doctors, medical staff, and RIMS faculty, reinforcing the importance of plastic surgery as both a science rooted in Indian tradition and a rapidly evolving branch of modern healthcare.