All Manipur Health Services Doctors' Association (AMHSDA) has intensified their ongoing agitation which began on November 1 due to the non-fulfillment of demands by the state government.

Addressing the media at the sidelines of the relay hunger strike held at IMA Hall Lamphelpat Imphal West, AHMDSA, General Secretary, Dr Lolle P Mao said, ''The association has been going on since November 1 and we have been demanding to fulfill eight major demands. Though a meeting was held between representatives of state government but unable to bring resolutions''.

''Condemning the irresponsible act of state government, the movement was intensified from today onwards by conducting relay hunger strike,'' he added.

He further said that if the state government fails to fulfill even after this form of agitation, a mass casual leave movement will start.

The main demands of AMHSDA are: Time bound promotion, Enhancement of the Superannuation age to 65 years for Specialist and non-Specialist doctors like in the case of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences doctors and many other states in the country, Creation of Director General post and under:-

Director Health Services

Director Family Welfare

Director Public Health

Director Medical Education

The other demands are: NPA fixation w.e.f.01/01/2016 as per 7th Central pay commission, abiding strictly by the transfer and posting policy of health services 2017, Any MHS doctors to be made eligible for the highest post by virtue of seniority, Implementation of proposed MHS Rules 2020 and Amendments 1982 and Provision of risks and difficult area posting allowances.