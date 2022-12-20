Manipur doctors take mass leave; calls for total closure of OPDs, Emergency services
All Manipur Health Services Doctors' Association has asked for a total shutdown of OPDs and Emergency services under Manipur Health Services.
Health services in Manipur are likely to be severely disrupted today, as the All Manipur Health Services Doctors' Association has asked for a total shutdown of OPDs and Emergency services under Manipur Health Services.
Doctors had gone on a mass casual leave earlier in the day. This had a negative impact on health care in various areas around the state. When approached, the All Manipur Health Services Physicians Association (AMHSDA) stated that 70% of the total of roughly 1,300 doctors had taken mass casual leave.
The doctors have demanded a time-bound promotion, extension of superannuation age to 50 years, making no-practicing allowance effective from January 1, 2016, as per the 7th pay commission, and amendment of outdated Manipur Health Services Rules, 1972.
The term "independent" refers to a person who does not work for the government "Government is buying time and will totally ignore the doctor's requests. Government in the prior meetings have already provided a verbal guarantee to satisfy at least 4 demands out of 8."
Prior to this, the disgruntled physicians had held sit-in protests as well as went on relay hunger strike asking that the government implement their demands.
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