All Manipur Health Service Doctors' Association (AMHSDA) warned to intensify their ongoing agitation by shutting down all health institutes of Manipur Health Services indefinitely from February 14.

Addressing the media in a press conference held at Manipur Press Club on February 11, the general secretary of AMHSDA, Dr Lolee P Nao said that the association is not satisfied and convinced by the way the state government had responded in connection with their movement in recent Manipur Legislative Assembly on February 3.

He said that the concerned minister on December 22 last year had assured them to discuss their demand in a cabinet meeting. So far as many cabinet meetings were held thrice times from the day assurance was made. But they didn't even touch their demand in the meeting.

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As per requests made by the state government, their demand was reduced to four. But still, they didn't even grant single demand to date, he added.

He informed that time-bound/time-scale promotion was one of their main demand. The state government is implementing time bound promotion system for the high-ranking post of other government departments. But the state government didn't follow doctors of health services. This indifference shown by the state government proves that the state government doesn't bother with the welfare of health professionals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extending the superannuation age of Doctors from 62 years to 65 years on 26 May 2016 for Central and State governments. The Manipur government had also earlier extended the superannuation period to 65 but it was removed, he added.

JNIMS and health services are under the state government. The superannuation period of JNIMS was extended to 65 and health services doctors keeping to 60 years is highly condemnable, he added.

Implementation of the 7th Pay Commission 2016 and amend Manipur health services rule are also their major demand, he added.

According to World Health Organisation, the ratio of doctors is 1/1000, but Manipur still follows 1982 1/1300-1400. At present Manipur's population is 30 lac. So there should be 3000 doctors, he added while informing that there is an acute shortage of doctors in the state.