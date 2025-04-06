Authorities in Manipur's Churachandpur district have launched a door-to-door dog vaccination campaign in New Zoveng village, which was declared a containment zone on Friday, April 4.

A Quick Response Team (QRT) from the state Veterinary Department visited approximately 30 households in the affected village, vaccinating all domesticated dogs to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The initiative comes after the death of a local resident earlier this week, who succumbed to rabies.

District officials imposed containment measures in New Zoveng following the confirmation of multiple rabies cases. As part of the protocol, the movement of dogs into and out of the village has been strictly prohibited.

In a parallel response, another veterinary team visited Mongken village in the Henglep subdivision, where a young girl recently died from rabies, raising further concerns about the spread of the disease in the region.

Speaking on the challenges faced in managing the outbreak, District Veterinary Officer Dr. Veithienneng highlighted the limited availability of anti-rabies vaccines as a major hurdle. “The shortage of vaccine supply is currently our biggest challenge,” he said.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid contact with stray animals, and report any suspicious animal behavior immediately.