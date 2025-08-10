Manipur: Dr Thangjam Dhabali Singh honoured with Life-Time Achievement Award for transforming state's healthcare and tourism sector

In a landmark recognition for Manipur’s healthcare, hospitality, and tourism sectors, Dr Thangjam Dhabali Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of the BABINA Group of Companies, has been conferred the Life-Time Achievement Award 2025 by the Mylai Thiruvalluvar Tamil Sangam (MTTS), Chennai, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Manipur.

The award was presented at a formal ceremony on Saturday at the Swamy Vivekananda Auditorium, IIIT Mantripukhri, Imphal, by Manipur University Vice Chancellor Professor N. Lokendra Singh. The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Dr. N. Murugan, Founder Chairman of Thiruvalluvar, and Prof. Krishnan Baskar, Director of IIIT, Manipur.

Dr. Dhabali received the honour in recognition of his exemplary contributions as a medical professional, entrepreneur, and visionary leader, whose initiatives have transformed healthcare delivery, modernized hospitality services, and strengthened tourism in Manipur and the Northeast.

Founder of the BABINA Group, Dr. Dhabali has established one of the region’s most trusted healthcare networks, including advanced diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and a cutting-edge cancer institute. His ventures have generated employment for over 1,250 professionals and expanded access to specialized healthcare services.

In addition to his medical achievements, Dr. Dhabali, through the Classic Group of Hotels, has pioneered Manipur’s hospitality industry, enhancing tourism infrastructure and global visibility. He also served as the founding president of the Manipur Tourism Forum and played a pivotal role in setting up the Imphal Peace Museum in 2019 at Maibam Lotpa Ching, in collaboration with the Nippon Foundation, Sasakawa Peace Foundation, Japanese Embassy, and the Government of Manipur, commemorating the historic Battle of Imphal.

Over the years, Dr. Dhabali has received numerous accolades for his contributions to public service, entrepreneurship, sports promotion, and cultural preservation.