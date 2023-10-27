The Draft Electoral Rolls of sixty Assembly Constituencies of Manipur have been published on October 27 by the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

According to a press note release by chief electoral officers of Manipur on October 27, as per the schedule fixed by election commission of India, Draft Electoral Polls of all 60 constituencies have been published today.

It said that General Public/Electors and representatives of Political Parties may inspect/verify the Draft Photo Electoral Rolls at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officers/Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and with all the Booth Level Officers (BLOS) and they may also visit Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur's website https://ceomanipur.nic.in to inspect the Draft Photo Electoral Rolls.

As per the Draft Electoral Rolls 2024, gender ratio stands at 1066 as compared to 1068 in Final Electoral Rolls, 2023 published on January 5, 2023. The Elector Population Ratio is recorded at 55,04% as compared to 57.35% in the previous rolls. The total number of electors as per draft electoral rolls is 20,08,432 showing a net decrease of 49422 electors from the Final Electoral Roll 2023 (20,57,854) Polling stations have also been rationalized during pre-revision period by District Election Officers (DEOs) through field verification by EROS and in consultation with political parties. No new polling station was created while 17 Polling Stations have been shifted to better locations. The total number of polling stations remains at 2955.

The Special Summary Revision w.r.t to 01.01.2024 as the qualifying date starts from today with the publication of Draft Electoral Roll. Period for filing claims and objection is from October 27 to December 9, 2023, special campaign dates are November 4, November 5, December 2 and December 3 and disposal of claims and objections is scheduled on December 12. The final electoral roll will be on January 5.

During this period, one can enroll, delete from, make corrections and apply for shifting of his/her name in the electoral roll. Application forms may be submitted to the Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers through physical forms. Application forms may also be submitted online at (1) https://voters.eci.gov.in and (2) Voter Helpline Mobile App, it added.

The press release also said that applicants, becoming eligible with the prescribed age of 18 years and above with 15 January, 2024 as qualifying date and subsequent qualifying dates of the year April 1 2024, July 1, 2024, and October 1, 2024 can submit their claims in Form-6, in advance, beginning from the date of draft publication of electoral roll (27 October, 2023).

The applications received related to qualifying date 1 January will be processed as per schedule and electoral roll be updated with final publication. While the forms/claims w.r.t the three subsequent qualifying dates of the year, received in advance, during the SSR period and continuous updation thereafter shall be processed by the EROS under continuous updation during the relevant quarter, preferably in the first month of the quarter.

In order to enroll more young voters in the electoral rolls, intensive activities will be taken up in Educational Institutions, Universities and Colleges during the Revision period. Electoral Literacy Clubs will also be activated in all Schools/Colleges. Special camps will be organized in Schools/Colleges/Universities/ to create awareness and facilitate registration of prospective voters in the electoral rolls. Special drives will also be undertaken to facilitate Internally Displaced People to enroll their names in the electoral rolls.

The release appealed to all eligible citizens to come forward and enroll their names in the electoral rolls and seeks their active participation in the forthcoming Lok Sabha Election.