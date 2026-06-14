Manipur: Drug smuggler posing as army officer held with over 15 kg Opium in Senapati

Security forces in Manipur’s Senapati district seized more than 15 kg of suspected opium from a vehicle allegedly disguised as an Army officer’s official car and arrested its driver during a joint anti-narcotics operation.

According to police, the seizure was made at around 9 a.m. at the T. Khullen check post during a routine frisking and checking operation conducted by a joint team comprising the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Senapati Police, D/78 CRPF, B/109 QAT CRPF, and 16 Assam Rifles. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Senapati Superintendent of Police Zaib Shaikh, IPS.

Officials intercepted a Toyota Innova bearing registration number AS23AK5541 that was fitted with a VIP flag post and displayed insignia associated with a senior Army officer. Security personnel became suspicious after noticing that the vehicle was moving without any official escort and stopped it for verification.

The driver was identified as Tarkeshwar Singh (45), a resident of Hijuguri village in Margherita in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

During inspection, officials found that the vehicle carried a one-star Army Brigadier insignia and a nameplate displaying the words “ARMY” on one side and “MINISTRY OF DEFENCE” on the other.

Police said subsequent verification confirmed that neither the driver nor the vehicle had any affiliation with the Indian Army. Investigators suspect the insignia and official markings were being used to avoid scrutiny and bypass security checks.

A detailed search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 17 packets of suspected opium concealed inside a specially fabricated compartment beneath the rear right door. The seized contraband weighed approximately 15.350 kg, including packaging.

The accused was arrested on the spot in the presence of an Executive Magistrate. Authorities also seized the vehicle along with two mobile phones, a wallet containing ₹5,000 in cash, a PAN card and a voter identity card.

A case has been registered at Senapati Police Station under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said further investigation is underway to determine the source and intended destination of the narcotics and to examine possible links to a wider drug trafficking network.