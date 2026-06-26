Manipur drug trafficking routes shifted after 2023 crisis, says CM Khemchand Singh

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 26 said drug trafficking routes in the state have undergone a significant shift following the 2023 ethnic violence, with traffickers increasingly using Mizoram as a transit corridor while smaller consignments continue to enter through Moreh.

The chief minister made the remarks while addressing the observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2026 at the City Convention Centre in Imphal. The programme, organised by the Department of Social Welfare, was held under the theme, "World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses."

Recalling the rise of heroin use in Manipur during the late 1970s, Singh said drug abuse was once confined largely to affluent sections of society because of the high cost of narcotics. However, he said the situation has changed drastically over the decades.

According to the chief minister, the 2023 crisis altered established drug trafficking routes. He claimed that a substantial portion of illicit drug trafficking has now shifted through Mizoram, while smaller quantities continue to be transported from Moreh to Churachandpur using roads built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). He said the drugs are then distributed through Kwakta.

Referring to a recent interaction with civil society organisations (CSOs) in Kwakta, Singh said representatives informed him that nearly 70 per cent of the area's youth were involved in drug use. He also alleged that drug peddlers often supply narcotics on credit, making them easily accessible to users.

The chief minister warned that neighbouring areas such as Moirang, Kumbi and Thanga have also become increasingly vulnerable to drug abuse.

Highlighting the role of sports in preventing addiction, Singh said his involvement in sports during his youth kept him away from drugs. He stressed that greater participation in sports could help steer young people away from substance abuse.

Calling for a collective effort to combat the drug menace, he said building a drug-free society requires the active participation of every citizen, local clubs, Meira Paibis and civil society organisations.

Speaking at the programme, Commissioner of the Social Welfare Department Robert Singh Kshetrimayum said drug addiction not only destroys individual lives but also devastates families. He noted that a significant proportion of those affected by substance abuse in Manipur are below the age of 20, with peer pressure and curiosity identified as major factors behind addiction.

During the event, representatives of private rehabilitation centres and the Welfare Association of Blind, Manipur submitted separate memorandums to the chief minister.

The programme was attended by Social Welfare Director Sheikh Abdul Hakim, officials of the Social Welfare Department, representatives of NGOs, teachers, students and other stakeholders.

