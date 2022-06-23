In Churachandpur district, Assam Rifles and Manipur police troopers successfully foiled a major cross-border drug smuggling operation. The united squad reportedly found 690 grammes of heroin concealed in 55 soap cases.

Based on specific information, the joint team launched the operation near BP 39 and saw smugglers engaging in suspicious activity close to Suangphu village. As a result, they were apprehended. The recovery was made near border pillar number 39 in Suangphu village.

Officials said that the estimated value of the recovered heroin was Rs. 2.76 crore. Later, the recovered drugs were handed over to Sanaikot Police Station for further legal proceedings.