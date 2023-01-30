Tengnoupal Battalion under the aegis of Inspector general of Assam Rifles (South) foiled cross-border smuggling of brown sugar at Khudengthabi village on January 28.

Troops of Assam Rifles (South) apprehended one individual with 3.443 kgs of brown sugar worth Rupees nearly Rs 7 crore on January 28.

Based on specific input, troops of the Modi Battalion along with a team of Tengnoupal Police Station launched a Mobile Vehicle Check Post in Larong Khunao village, Tengnoupal district, which led to the seizure of 2.918 Kg of brown sugar in 70 soap cases and apprehension of one person. The contraband was hidden in the fuel tank of Eeco car No TEMP A 92553, a statement from the defence stated.

The apprehended individual along with brown sugar and vehicle were handed over to Tengnoupal Police Station for further legal proceedings, a statement from the defense stated.

According to a defence statement, the narcotics were seized along the India-Myanmar border in the Manipur region over the last 48 hours.