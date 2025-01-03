Two men from Manipur have been arrested for allegedly smuggling gold valued at Rs 1.34 crore at Delhi's international airport, the customs department reported on Friday.

The individuals, both around 19 years old, were apprehended following their arrival from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday.

The gold, weighing 1.8 kg, was concealed in the form of a chemical paste in their rectum, according to a post by the department on X.

The customs department stated that the seized gold is valued at Rs 1.34 crore, and both passengers have been taken into custody.



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Earlier in December 2024, a man from Manipur was arrested by the customs officials for trying to smuggle into the country gold, concealed in rectum, at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

"During personal and baggage checks, officers recovered 3 oval-shaped capsules containing yellow chemical paste suspected to be gold, weighing 1,063 grams (including concealing material) concealed in rectum cavity. After extraction, this resulted in the recovery of 951 grams of an uneven-shaped gold bar with a tariff value of ₹70,37,552," the customs department said in a post on X.