Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen on October 20 condemned the killing of Paolenmung Thangeo, a resident of P. Molding village in Kangpokpi district, allegedly by armed militants, and called on law enforcement agencies to swiftly identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

In a statement issued on October 20, Kipgen described the incident as a “cowardly and reprehensible act of violence” against a civilian who was reportedly foraging for food to feed his family.

Thangeo’s death has left six children without their father, further deepening the grief and hardship of the bereaved family, she said.

“Such acts of violence against civilians are wholly unacceptable,” Kipgen said, urging the authorities to ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, the Deputy Chief Minister said she stood in solidarity with them during their time of grief, particularly the six children who had lost their father.

Kipgen also appealed to all communities to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could escalate tensions or endanger innocent lives. She stressed that dialogue and mutual understanding were essential to restoring peace and stability in Manipur.

She further urged the Kangpokpi district administration, in coordination with the police and security agencies, to strengthen preventive measures and remain vigilant to protect civilians from further violence.

“The protection of every civilian, irrespective of community or background, must remain an absolute priority,” she said.

