Manipur Dy CM condemns killing of six Naga hostages, calls for unity and end to violence

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen has strongly condemned the killing of six Naga hostages, describing the incident as a heinous act of violence that has deeply shocked society and left a lasting impact on the collective conscience of the people.

Expressing profound sorrow and indignation over the killings, Kipgen said such acts of brutality have no place in Manipur and are contrary to the values of humanity and mutual respect.

“The tragic and unlawful killing of six Naga hostages is deeply distressing and goes against the principles of humanity, mutual respect and the values we collectively cherish,” she stated.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Manipur, the Deputy Chief Minister appealed to all communities to stand united in rejecting violence in every form and to work collectively towards restoring peace and harmony in the state.

She emphasized that the victims should be remembered through efforts to promote greater understanding, compassion and dialogue among communities. Stressing the need for reconciliation, Kipgen said Manipur must continue to remain a land of unity and hope despite the challenges confronting its people.

The Deputy Chief Minister also conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength and solace for them during the difficult period.

Appealing for calm, restraint and reconciliation, she urged citizens to rededicate themselves to building a future free from fear, hatred and recurring cycles of violence.

Her statement comes amid heightened tensions following the recovery of the bodies of six Naga individuals who had reportedly gone missing. The incident has triggered widespread condemnation across the state and renewed calls for justice, accountability and lasting peace from various organisations, community leaders and civil society groups.