Manipur Dy CM condemns killing of toddlers, urges restraint amid ongoing violence

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen on Tuesday, April 7 condemned the killing of two toddlers and the injury of their mother in Bishnupur district, describing the incident as “deeply distressing and wholly unacceptable.”



Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Kipgen said the killing of innocent children strikes at the conscience of society and calls for collective responsibility. She extended condolences to the bereaved family and wished a speedy recovery to the injured woman.



The Deputy Chief Minister also raised concern over continued firing incidents in Ukhrul district, stating that recurring violence is contributing to fear among residents, disrupting normal life, and weakening the social fabric.



Urging restraint, Kipgen appealed to all parties involved to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions. She emphasised that maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of civilians must remain the highest priority in the current situation.



“Violence can never be a solution. It is only through dialogue and mutual respect that lasting harmony can be achieved,” she said.



Kipgen further appealed to the public to remain calm, avoid spreading rumours or misinformation, and cooperate with authorities to help restore normalcy.

Reaffirming the government’s position, she said the state administration remains committed to upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice, and fostering peace, stability, and unity among all communities.