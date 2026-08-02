Manipur Dy CM lays foundation stone for Northeast India Bhavan girls' hostel in Pune

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho on August 2 laid the foundation stone for the Late Smt. Jamnabai Firodia North East India Bhavan – Rani Gaidinliu Girls' Hostel in Pune, a project aimed at providing safe accommodation and educational support to students from the Northeast.

The hostel, estimated to cost around Rs 10 crore, is being constructed by Sarhad, a Pune-based NGO known for its work in education, national integration and community development. The foundation stone ceremony was attended by Force Motors Chairman Abhay Firodia, senior journalists from Manipur and other distinguished guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Dikho described the hostel as more than just a building, saying it symbolises a shared commitment to supporting young people from the Northeast, particularly those affected by conflict in Manipur.

Calling the proposed Bhavan a "home away from home," he said it would provide a safe, secure and nurturing environment for students pursuing higher education in Pune while promoting their personal growth and long-term success.

"As India moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, every young person, irrespective of where they come from, should have equal access to quality education and opportunities," Dikho said.

He praised Sarhad founder-president Sanjay Nahar for initiating the project and thanked the Firodia family for supporting the initiative through their philanthropy.

Force Motors Chairman Abhay Firodia stressed the importance of national integration, saying stronger emotional and cultural ties between the Northeast and the rest of India are essential for building a united nation. He expressed confidence that the hostel would serve as a bridge connecting students from the Northeast with the rest of the country while encouraging cultural exchange and a sense of belonging.

Sanjay Nahar said the hostel is expected to be completed within one-and-a-half years and will bring together students from different communities under one roof, fostering harmony, friendship and mutual respect.

The hostel has been named after Rani Gaidinliu, the iconic freedom fighter from Manipur's Zeliangrong community, in recognition of her contribution to India's freedom struggle.

The programme concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to promoting educational opportunities, national integration and the welfare of students from the Northeastern states.