Manipur Dy CM Loshi Dikho pledges action, seeks public support after Bishnupur killings

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Loshi Dikho has called for public cooperation and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to restore peace following the killing of two children in Bishnupur district.

In a statement issued after the incident at Tronglaobi in the early hours of April 7, Dikho said the state would act swiftly against those responsible. He noted that the government is “committed to nab & punish those perpetrators as per the law of the land at the earliest possible”.

The appeal placed emphasis on preventing further escalation, with Dikho warning that attempts to fuel unrest by targeting civilians “cannot be compromised at all cost”. The incident, which also left the children’s mother injured, has heightened concerns over security and stability in the region.

Expressing solidarity with the affected family, he said he shares “profound sorrow” over the deaths and prayed for the recovery of the injured mother.

Beyond condemnation, the Deputy Chief Minister urged community leaders and the public to play an active role in de-escalating tensions. He appealed for collective efforts to “extend support the Government to de-escalate any form of confrontation and violence in order to bring normalcy in Manipur”.

Dikho also reiterated the administration’s focus on long-term peacebuilding, stating that efforts are ongoing to bridge divisions between communities. “Let us try to bridge the gap of misunderstanding and comprehend one another’s vision,” he said.

The statement comes amid renewed calls for stronger coordination between authorities and civil society to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of civilians across Manipur.