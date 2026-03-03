Manipur dy CM Losii Dikho assures support to family of late MLA Vungzagin Valte

Losii Dikho on March 2 assured all possible assistance to the family of late BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte during a visit to his residence in Churachandpur district headquarters.

Dikho met Valte’s wife and sons and offered a traditional shawl as a mark of respect to the deceased Zomi legislator. Valte, who represented the Thanlon Assembly constituency, had been critically injured in a mob attack in Imphal’s Nagamapal area during the early phase of the ethnic unrest that erupted in Manipur in 2023. He succumbed to his injuries on February 21 this year at a private hospital in Gurugram.

During his visit, Dikho, a leader of the Naga Peoples’ Front, also held discussions with representatives of the Zomi Coordination Committee (ZCC) at the Paite Tribe Conference Hall. The meeting focused on issues related to justice for the bereaved family and the demands raised by the organisation.

Speaking to the media later, Dikho said he had come to personally convey condolences and to assure the family that the state government stands with them in this difficult time.

Manipur has been witnessing prolonged ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, triggered after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to oppose the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The conflict has claimed at least 260 lives, including members of both communities and security personnel, and has displaced thousands across the state.