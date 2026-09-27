Manipur Dy CM Nemcha Kipgen condemns killing of two civilians in Kailenjang, appeals for peace

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen condemned the killing of two civilians and injuries caused to two others in a shooting incident at Kailenjang village, and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Rocky Mao and Kumar Poumai. The two injured persons were identified as Adani Manio and Ashiho Sani, according to officials and local reports. The incident took place around 3 pm at Kailenjang in Kangpokpi district, near Senapati.

Kipgen expressed grief over the deaths and conveyed her condolences to the families of the victims.

“The loss of two lives is deeply painful, and my thoughts are with the families of Mr. Rocky Mao and Mr. Kumar Poumai at this difficult time,” she said in a statement.

She also prayed for the recovery of those injured in the incident.

“There can be no justification for violence against innocent civilians. Whatever the circumstances, taking innocent lives only brings more pain to families and further fear among communities,” Kipgen said.

The Deputy Chief Minister called for a thorough investigation and said those responsible should be brought to justice in accordance with the law.

She also appealed to all communities to prevent the incident from triggering further violence or hostility.

“At the same time, I appeal to everyone not to allow this tragedy to become another reason for further violence or hostility between communities,” she said.

“The people of Manipur have suffered far too much. We must not allow more families to go through the same pain,” Kipgen added.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in Manipur's hill districts following a series of attacks involving Naga civilians. Four Tangkhul Naga civilians were killed in an attack at Pilong village in Kamjong district on September 24.

Police and security forces reached Kailenjang after the shooting, while the injured were evacuated for medical treatment. A case has been registered and the circumstances surrounding the attack are under investigation.