Manipur Dy CM Nemcha Kipgen condemns teenager’s killing in Tamenglong, seeks probe

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen on Tuesday, September 22, condemned the reported killing of 17-year-old N.K. Wiphenbou in Tamenglong district and called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to a statement issued by Kipgen, Wiphenbou, son of N.K. Maihinlakbou of Upper Takou village under Tamei Sub-Division, was reportedly killed while travelling towards Tamei to procure essential items for his family.

Kipgen described the teenager’s death as “deeply distressing” and said the loss of a young life under such circumstances was a matter of serious concern.

“The safety of innocent civilians must be protected at all times,” she said.

The Deputy Chief Minister conveyed her condolences to the bereaved family and said she shared their grief.

Kipgen also appealed to all concerned to maintain peace and exercise restraint, stressing the need to prevent further harm to civilians amid continuing security concerns in the region.

She urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the teenager’s death and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of civilians travelling through conflict-affected areas, particularly those who depend on road connectivity to access essential commodities and basic necessities.