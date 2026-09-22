Manipur Dy CM Nemcha Kipgen extends aid to 154 displaced Kuki-Zo villagers at Tamenglong relief camp

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen provided essential supplies to 154 displaced Kuki-Zo villagers sheltering at the Phaitol Relief Camp in Tamenglong district following recent violence in the region.

Kipgen provided rice, dal and other essential commodities to the displaced families, the Phaitol Relief Committee said.

According to the committee, around 154 Kuki-Zo villagers, including women, children and elderly people, are currently taking shelter at the camp after being displaced from their homes amid heightened security concerns, particularly following the September 13 attacks in Tousem subdivision.

The September 13 violence left four people, including two women, dead in separate attacks in Tamenglong and Noney districts.

In the Tollen area of Tousem, a woman was allegedly killed when armed assailants attacked a family home. Her husband later succumbed to bullet injuries, while their young son was injured in the attack.

The incident took place on September 13, observed by the Kuki community as 'Sahnit Ni' or 'Black Day' in remembrance of victims of the Kuki-Naga violence of the 1990s.

The violence and subsequent incidents have increased insecurity among residents of remote settlements, prompting vulnerable families to move to relief centres.

The Phaitol Relief Committee thanked Kipgen for providing immediate assistance to the displaced families, particularly at a time when women, children and elderly people at the camp remain dependent on humanitarian support.

The committee said the assistance provided much-needed relief to families who remain unable to return to their homes.

The September 13 attacks have also triggered calls for accountability and enhanced protection for civilians in vulnerable areas.

