Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and several Kuki organisations have condemned the killing of three Meitei civilians in Khongban village in Kangpokpi district, calling for action against those responsible and urging people to avoid retaliatory violence.

In a statement, Kipgen expressed condolences to the families of the deceased — Arubam Ronil, Lairenlakpam Inaobi and Kshetrimayum Sushil — and wished those injured in the incident a speedy recovery.

The deputy chief minister urged law enforcement agencies and the administration to investigate the attack and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

“Civilian lives must be protected at all costs,” she said, calling for effective security measures to prevent further loss of life.

Kipgen also appealed to people to remain calm, avoid spreading rumours and refrain from retaliation that could worsen tensions. She urged community leaders and civil society organisations to work towards restoring normalcy and fostering reconciliation.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a tribal body based in Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi, also condemned the killings and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

In its statement, CoTU called for immediate measures to protect civilians and prevent further escalation of tensions between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities.

The organisation cautioned against attempts to exploit the incident to spread misinformation or deepen communal mistrust. It also urged the government, security forces and the public to exercise restraint.

CoTU reiterated its support for peace initiatives under Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and called for efforts to promote understanding among communities and restore peace in the violence-affected state.

The Kuki Inpi and civil society organisations of Saikul Gamkai also condemned the incident, expressing concern that renewed violence could undermine ongoing peace efforts.

The organisations urged the government to identify those responsible and take action in accordance with the law. They also appealed to people across communities to maintain cordial relations and avoid actions that could trigger further violence.

The statements came amid heightened tensions following the killing of the three civilians. The circumstances surrounding the attack and the identity of those responsible remain subject to investigation.

